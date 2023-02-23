Parts of the article content might not be accessible, for example, with a screen reader.

A satellite image taken from Kola Bay near the Finnish border has captured an intriguing moment: Russia is readying a nuclear submarine.

On a missile loading dock, a bridge crane stretches over the sub, but no missiles can be seen in the image.

A submarine can hide in the world’s oceans for three months at a time, while carrying as many as 96 nuclear warheads. It is the most formidable weapon in Russia’s nuclear deterrent arsenal.

Hidden in the secluded city of Gadzhiyevo in the Murmansk Oblast, it is concealed from prying eyes, but not from satellite cameras.

With the help of satellite imagery, this story will provide a peek into Russia’s nuclear weapons bases and an understanding of the role they play in nuclear deterrence.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has lasted a year, during which time its nuclear threats have become regrettably commonplace.

Most recently in January, ex-president and Russian security council deputy chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, warned the West (siirryt toiseen palveluun) of nuclear conflict, if Russia were to lose the war in Ukraine.

Yle therefore decided to examine what kind of nuclear deterrence lies behind Medvedev’s sabre rattling.

One satellite image acquired by Yle shows six submarines moored at a pier.

The nuclear arsenal of even a single submarine would be enough to cause substantial destruction. Moreover, submarine-launched nuclear weapons are the most difficult to combat.

Loading missiles on a submarine is not necessarily a sign of preparing to use nuclear armaments. Rather it is a routine, if rarely seen, activity.

"It’s a really good photo. One ship probably won’t spend many days a year at the missile dock," says Russia expert Marko Eklund.

Eklund has examined the details of the satellite images for this Yle story. He has studied the Russian armed forces for over 20 years and was Finland’s deputy defence attaché in Moscow from 2018 to 2021.

Nuclear warheads are not typically stored in submarines standing at docks, but in a nearby weapons depot. The next satellite image will take you there.

These spanking new facilities play a pivotal role in Russia's arsenal. According to Eklund, the overhaul began in 2014 as part of the development of Russia’s Northern Fleet.

Russian nuclear deterrence is based on three approaches: Strategic nuclear weapons on the ground, sea and in the air – or in practice stored near air bases. These three nuclear deployment methods are known as a triad.

The heaviest bombers account for between 60 and 70 of Russia’s combat aircraft. Their main operating base in Europe is in Engels, near the Southern Russian city of Saratov.

The satellite image of Engels base has been closely cropped, so that the area outside the actual field appears black.

Moscow has used Engels in its war against Ukraine. Because of this, Ukraine is believed to have targeted the field twice in December 2022.

So far, bombers have been used to launch missiles with conventional warheads, but they can also be equipped with nuclear warheads.

Russia has many land-based strategic nuclear missiles spread across dozens of military bases throughout the country.

The missiles can be launched from silos or vehicles called Transporter Erector Launchers (TELs).

The closest place to Finland where TELs are deployed is in Vypolzovo, which has been used in this example.

The location itself is insignificant, because the missiles at Vypolzovo are not meant to be used against Finland or any other country bordering Russia.

Launched from any location, the missiles would very quickly reach any nuclear-armed nation, if for some reason, Russia were to follow through on its worst threats.

The Vypolzovo base covers a vast area, so to minimise costs, the satellite image has been closely cropped. Areas of interest outside the core of the base show as black in the image.

Strategic nuclear weapons are also still deployed in silos although they are an easy target while standing still. For this reason, the silos have been spread out over distances of 5–10 kilometres.

The example selected for this story is located south of the town of Kozelsk, which lies southwest of Moscow.

The base in Kozelsk is interesting, because on its outskirts it is possible to see how Russia is constantly developing its nuclear deterrence.

A new command centre is being constructed at another missile regiment site near Kozelsk and new nuclear missiles are being deployed there.

In the pair of images that follows, the picture on the left shows a missile regiment command centre abandoned in 2019. The area has since been completely bulldozed and new structures erected.

The demolished command centre of the defunct 214th Missile Regiment and the new headquarters. The site is located in a heavily forested area halfway between Moscow and Ukraine. Source: Google Earth/Planet

The same regiment also includes nine other old silos, where construction work has not yet begun.

Eklund detected a large construction site near one silo.

According to Eklund, the construction site may represent the new headquarters of the 28th Missile Division or a technical area. Source: Google Earth

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia has upgraded almost its entire nuclear arsenal and has slightly more nuclear weapons than the United States.

Researchers estimate (siirryt toiseen palveluun) that Russia now has nearly 6,000 nuclear warheads, of which roughly 1,600 are operational.

Although nuclear missiles are scattered at bases across Russia, missile launch commands always come from the capital, Moscow. The headquarters of the Strategic Missile Forces are located in the closed city of Vlasikha, in western Moscow.

Outsiders have no business here.

"After us – silence" - that’s the motto of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.

Russia can undoubtedly cause mass destruction (siirryt toiseen palveluun) with its nuclear weapons in the United States and Europe, as well as much of the rest of the world. It would herald a Third World War.

Most recently, shortly before Christmas 2022, Putin declared (siirryt toiseen palveluun) that Russia was improving the operational readiness of its nuclear weapons triad.

Putin has also insinuated (siirryt toiseen palveluun) that Russia might change its nuclear arms doctrine to allow it to use strategic nuclear weapons first.

Researchers have extensively discussed (siirryt toiseen palveluun) the possibility that Moscow might resort to using nuclear weapons. However, it’s important to note that so far at least, the Kremlin has not changed its principles of nuclear weapons use, opting instead to use them for intimidation and blackmail.

If at some point, Russia were to ready tactical nuclear weapons (siirryt toiseen palveluun) for large-scale use, it would likely be visible via satellite imagery, as they would have to be transported from storage to military bases.

However there have been no signs of such activity during Russia’s siege in Ukraine.

Russia is also hardly likely to suddenly use strategic nuclear weapons, although some are in a state of immediate operational readiness for revenge strikes. In such a gamble, there would be no winners.

