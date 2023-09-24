Home video shows apprehensive Putin in sweatpants – Yle publishes images from secret trip to Finland

Sobchak and Putin's private visit to Raseborg was a high-level PR operation. In addition to the Putin and Sobchak families, other businessmen and bodyguards were on hand at the Thomesto estate.

The main host was L. J. ”Mylle” Jouhki, who was a major mover and shaker in the Finnish economy until his death in 2003. Besides leading his own family business, Thomesto, he was also on the boards of several large corporations.

Today, the Jouhki family business is focused on investment, but in the early 1990s, its companies made money in the timber trade, including imports of roundwood from the Soviet Union and later Russia.

The Soviet Union had been Finland's most important trading partner, and the collapse of this trade deepened the severe Finnish recession of the early 1990s. When the Soviet Union disintegrated, the rules of the game for trade changed.

”It was very chaotic. In the old days, the government guaranteed all deals, but then there was all sorts of trouble if you got too greedy,” says a former Thomesto employee. He added that during the Soviet era, business was more honest and predictable. In Russia, corruption rose to new heights.

”There was a huge culture of bribery in that new era,” he says. In the mayor’s office, Putin decided on export trade permits for St Petersburg companies. According to researchers, he demanded a substantial slice, up to 50 percent, of the profits from export transactions for the foreign trade authority organisation he headed.

Criminal investigations were launched, but they lapsed, and Putin was never convicted of corruption.