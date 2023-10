Lukio-opettaja keksi keinon, miten hän voi paljastaa Chat GPT:llä huijanneet oppilaat

Movie analysis of the movie ”Tove”

Noheva Lukiolainen, Tekoälyn lukio, 2B

”Tove” is a 2020 Finnish-Swedish biographical drama film directed by Zaida Bergroth. The movie tells the life story of Tove Jansson, a renowned Finnish-Swedish author and illustrator best known for creating the beloved Moomin characters. ”Tove” provides a deep and sensitive portrayal of Jansson's life, focusing on her personal struggles, artistic journey, and her exploration of her own identity.

The film primarily takes place in post-World War II Helsinki and the idyllic Finnish archipelago. It follows the life of Tove Jansson (played by Alma Pöysti), a young and free-spirited artist trying to establish her career. She is initially known for her satirical cartoons, but it's her whimsical Moomin characters that eventually catapult her to international fame. The film also explores her complex relationships, particularly her romantic involvement with a married left-wing politician, Atos Wirtanen (played by Shanti Roney), and her growing affection for Vivica Bandler (played by Joanna Haartti), a theater director.

”Tove” portrays Tove Jansson's artistic evolution, from her early forays in political cartoons to the creation of the Moomin world. The film highlights the struggle of balancing commercial success and artistic integrity. It showcases how personal experiences and relationships influenced her art.

The film delves into Tove's exploration of her own identity and her romantic involvement with both men and women. It presents a thoughtful exploration of bisexuality and the challenges of navigating complex relationships in a society that may not always understand or accept non-traditional partnerships.

Tove's quest for personal freedom and independence is a recurring theme. Her desire to break free from societal norms and expectations is juxtaposed with her struggle for financial security and recognition.

The movie beautifully captures the significance of friendship and family. Tove's relationship with her brother, Lars (played by Wilhelmiina Harjunen), and her close friend, Vivica, play a vital role in her journey.

Alma Pöysti delivers a remarkable performance as Tove, capturing her charisma, vulnerability, and strength. The chemistry between the characters is palpable, adding depth to the story.

The film incorporates beautifully animated sequences, bringing Tove's Moomin illustrations to life. These animated segments blend seamlessly with the live-action footage, emphasizing the importance of art in Tove's life.

The film skillfully captures the post-war era in Finland, using both urban and natural landscapes to create a sense of place and time.

The production design is authentic, reflecting the period's fashion and artistic style.

Zaida Bergroth's direction and Eeva Putro's script provide a sensitive and nuanced portrayal of Tove's life, balancing the personal and the artistic aspects of her journey.

”Tove” is a beautifully crafted biographical drama that sheds light on the life of a remarkable artist. It explores themes of identity, freedom, and artistic pursuit while paying homage to the creative genius behind the Moomin universe. Alma Pöysti's exceptional performance and the film's overall aesthetic make it a moving and thought-provoking cinematic experience. It is a must-see for those interested in the life of Tove Jansson and the creation of the beloved Moomin characters.