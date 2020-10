Matilda Castren jatkoi vakuuttavia otteitaan – ensimmäinen ammattilaisvoitto irtosi viiden lyönnin erolla

View this post on Instagram

So excited to claim my first pro win!!! 🤩🤩🤩 this one feels good. What a crazy year it has been!!! Thank you to my coaches @pnykky @chrismaysongolf @pasanenkatja, my family ❤️, my team @locktoncompanies @linnagolf @nikegolf @titleist @alloysilverstein @the59fund, and last but not least thank you my caddie @primetime2147 - this was a team effort! I will remember this day forever 🥰 Thank you @road2lpga @missioninnresort @ioainsurance and everyone else involved for a great week on a great course. Can’t wait for what’s next! 📸: @imagesbyali_