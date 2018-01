Bloggareilta pääsy kielletty! Tästä irlantilaisesta hotellista some-tähtien on turha kinuta ilmaista huonetta

This morning I put on my fav 90s RnB playlist, put on my JLO-vibe sunglasses and had a great day 💅🏼💕 - I just want to send a really big hug to anyone who’s shown me kindness over the last 24 hours. I wish I could give everyone the biggest squeeze because your lovely words have made me feel WAY less lonely. I didn’t ask for or expect to be put in this situation but I’m really happy it’s been able to pull the blogging/vlogging industry together in some way. Have courage & be kind, be the best person you can be every day and everything will fall into place 😊✨ (watch my video if you’re confused - link in bio) - Btw, this beaut crop jumper is from @misspap & it’s one of my faves! #misspapped #sp

A post shared by ELLE (@elledarby_) on Jan 17, 2018 at 9:33am PST