Tutkimus: Koiralle lepertely ei ole turhaa lässytystä

The 'dog-speak' research from @YorkPsychology is capturing a lot of attention! https://t.co/n7Zu12ZJA2 https://t.co/kXgAblbs99 Find out how to make sure that your canine companion knows that he or she is a Very Good Dog: https://t.co/xDR5pi8tXL pic.twitter.com/YwRDontBVI