Oletko kokeillut ploggaamista? Roskajuoksu leviää maailmalla

"Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter (Swedish: plocka upp). It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution."

