Brasilialaisen poliitikon murha kuohuttaa Hollywoodia myöten – Mutta miksi tavallisen kaupunginvaltuutetun kuolema kuohuttaa?

Excerpt on #MarielleFranco’s revolutionary life and legacy: “One of Brazil’s most promising, charismatic and beloved political figures was brutally murdered on Wednesday night in downtown Rio de Janeiro, in what officials have concluded was a targeted political assassination. Franco was killed after leaving an event entitled ‘Young Black Women Who Are Changing Power Structures’. Police believe that she was monitored by her killers from the time she left the building, which is how they knew exactly where she was sitting in the car ensconced by tinted windows. What is most notable, and most devastating, about Franco’s murder is how improbable and unique her trajectory was to the public stage. A black LGBT+ woman in a country notoriously dominated by racism, sexism and traditional religious dogma, she was raised in one of Rio’s largest, poorest and most violent slums, the Maré complex. She became a single mother at the age of 19, but graduated college, obtained a masters in sociology, and then became one of the city’s most effective human rights activists, leading often dangerous campaigns against pervasive police violence, corruption and extra-judicial murders that targeted the city’s poor, black residents with whom she grew up. In 2016, she ran for public office for the first time as a candidate for Rio’s city council and was elected with a massive vote. The results stunned the city’s political class: as a first-time candidate, a black woman from Maré became the fifth most-voted candidate in the city (out of more than 1,500 candidates, 51 of them were elected). That success solidified Franco’s status not only as a new political force to be reckoned with, but as a repository of hope for Brazil’s traditionally voiceless and excluded groups: its favela residents, its black and poor, and women. Upon assuming office Franco immediately used her new platform to focus on what had become her life’s work: investigating, denouncing, and organising against police violence inflicted on the city’s poor, black residents.” by Glenn Greenwald #MariellePresente

