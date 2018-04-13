Trumpilta täyslaidallinen FBI:n entiselle johtajalle: Valehteleva limapallo!

Yhdysvaltain presidentti on raivostunut FBI:n entiselle johtajalle James Comeylle ja lähettänyt kaksi Comeyä haukkuvaa twiittiä.
James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13. huhtikuuta 2018
Trump kutsuu tätä vuotajaksi ja valehtelijaksi. Comey kuvataan heikoksi, surkeaksi FBI:n johtajaksi ja limanuljaskaksi (slime ball).
....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13. huhtikuuta 2018
Comey toimi Yhdysvaltain liittovaltion poliisin FBI:n johtajana viime toukokuuhun saakka, jolloin Trump erotti hänet. Trump oli arvostellut häntä voimakkaasti, koska Comey ei ollut lopettanut Trumpin vaalikampanjaan liittyvien rikosepäilyjen tutkintaa.
Comey julkaisee ensi viikolla elämäkertakirjan "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership", jossa hän kertoo myös kohtaamisistaan Trumpin kanssa.
Sanomalehti The Washington Post on saanut tutustua kirjaan jo etukäteen. Lehti on julkaissut kirjasta otteita, jotka eivät mairittele Trumpia.
Lähteet: Reuters, AFP