Trumpilta täyslaidallinen FBI:n entiselle johtajalle: Valehteleva limapallo!

Presidentti Trump on raivostunut entisen FBI:n johtajan James Comeyn uudesta kirjasta.

13.4.2018 klo 17:27päivitetty 13.4.2018 klo 17:37
Yhdysvaltain presidentti Donald Trump erotti James Comeyn FBI:n johtajan tehtävistä toukokuussa 2017.Shawn Thew / EPA

Yhdysvaltain presidentti on raivostunut FBI:n entiselle johtajalle James Comeylle ja lähettänyt kaksi Comeyä haukkuvaa twiittiä.

Trump kutsuu tätä vuotajaksi ja valehtelijaksi. Comey kuvataan heikoksi, surkeaksi FBI:n johtajaksi ja limanuljaskaksi (slime ball).

Comey toimi Yhdysvaltain liittovaltion poliisin FBI:n johtajana viime toukokuuhun saakka, jolloin Trump erotti hänet. Trump oli arvostellut häntä voimakkaasti, koska Comey ei ollut lopettanut Trumpin vaalikampanjaan liittyvien rikosepäilyjen tutkintaa.

Comey julkaisee ensi viikolla elämäkertakirjan "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership", jossa hän kertoo myös kohtaamisistaan Trumpin kanssa.

Sanomalehti The Washington Post on saanut tutustua kirjaan jo etukäteen. Lehti on julkaissut kirjasta otteita, jotka eivät mairittele Trumpia.

