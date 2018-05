Porilainen nainen otti pysäyttävän kuvan: "Linnunpesän ei todellakaan kuuluisi näyttää tältä" – Myöhemmin pesä paljastui taideteokseksi

One mans trash is another mans #treasure !! Even the #seagulls of Helsinki have become #recycling #hipsters , building their nest from #trash 😁 #plastic #litter #lookwhatwedid #plasticpollutes #pickupyourshit #watchandlearn #recycle #natureisawesome #worldcleanupday #trashherofinland #zerowaste #letsdoitworld ✌

A post shared by Simo Koskinen (@simplissimo) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:38pm PST