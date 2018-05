Tutkija: Ukraina matkii Venäjän kikkoja informaatiosodassa, koska se kannattaa

#SkripalCase:

- Sergei - fmr Russian spy

- Poisoned with 'Novichok'

- 'Highly likely' Russia behind attack

- Both recovering, Yulia shows up on TV#Babchenko 'murder':

- Russian journo

- Kremlin critic

- 'Killed' in Ukraine

- Emerges alive & well on TVhttps://t.co/xVIrezfKtd pic.twitter.com/pXC9qwlAeB