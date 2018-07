Samu Haberin selfiekaveri Eila Siimes, 90, biletti Ruisrockissa koko päivän: "Kotona jalat huusivat hoosiannaa"

People, meet Mrs. Eila Siimes, 90 year old lady from Turku. Her wish this weekend was to get a pic with me. She’s the oldest guest at RuisRock and she said she’s available in case I’m interested. I’m a fan❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Samu "Hapa" Haber 🦄🐷🦊 (@hapahaber) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:47am PDT