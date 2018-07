Saunaa, jäätelöä ja poliisi-Jouni – Näin kansainväliset toimittajat esittelevät Suomea Twitterissä

HELSINKI —



Pleasure to meet you, Helsinki. I’ve only ever read about you in the history books. Can’t believe I’m here. #TrumpPutinSummit #HelsinkiSummit



Thanks for the AWESOME #running weather as we prep to sprint through these next 3 days. What jet lag? #run 💪🏽 #grateful pic.twitter.com/Fbq6zuQJbz