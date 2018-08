Pikkutyttö etsi pakopaikkaa kodin kurjuudesta, löysi sen Muumilaaksosta – "Siellä oli minulle perhe ja rakkautta"

This is my entry for the #moominmuseumguestofhonour competition. I got my inspiration from 'Moominvalley in November' in which the inhabitants of the house organise a shadowplay about the Moomin family. It's quite unusual for me to share my story like this, but I decided I should just go for it. The past year has been very difficult and I just felt like I should grab this opportunity to turn things around. Going to Tampere and being the #moominmuseumguestofhonour would just mean the world to me right now, so... fingers crossed! #tampere #moomin #tovejansson #muumi #moominofficial #moominmuseum #muumit #muumipeikko #shadowplay #moomins #littlemy #snufkin #muumimuki #muminki #mumin #muumi #mumin

