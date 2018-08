Spike Leen leffan rasisti Jasper Pääkkönen: USA:ssa olin mustien koulukaverieni mukaan erilainen valkoinen, koska en ymmärrä ihonväriä

Didn't manage to land the big one from last night (which jumped 7 times, was estimated at "12kg to be on the safe side" by the audience, and wrapped around a root and broke me off), but this 84cm sea-liced fish on a hitched sunray saved the trip. Thank you Olderø lodge for a fantastic experience. Highly recommended. Next stop Helsinki - my dad is getting married! 💥💥💥💥 #olderø #atlanticsalmon #keepemwet #visionflyfishing #finnmark

