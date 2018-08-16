Nasa nimesi asteroidin Arethaksi, Elton John kirjoitti viimeisestä esiintymisestä: Näin tähdet ja poliitikot muistelivat Aretha Franklinia

Torstaina kuollut Aretha Franklin oli mustan musiikin suurimpia tähtiä. Soulin kuningatarta on muisteltu sosiaalisessa mediassa.
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 16. elokuuta 2018
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16. elokuuta 2018
Barack ja Michelle Obama julkaisivat lausunnon, jossa muistelivat Franklinia.
– Hänen äänessään voimme tuntea historiamme, kaiken sen ja kaikissa sävyissään – voimamme ja kipumme, pimeytemme ja valomme, pyrkimyksemme vapautukseen ja lujasti taistellun kunnioituksemme. Hän auttoi meitä tuntemaan olevamme enemmän yhteydessä toisiimme, toiveikkaampia, enemmän inhimillisiä. Ja joskus hän auttoi meitä vain unohtamaan kaiken muun ja tanssimaan, Obamat sanoivat lausunnossaan.
Myös Bill Clinton julkaisi surunvalittelulausunnon.
– Yli 50 vuoden ajan hän sekoitti sielujamme. Hän oli elegantti, uljas sekä täysin lahjomaton taiteessaan. -- Olen aina kiitollinen hänen ystävällisyydestän ja tuestaan, mukaan luettuna hänen esiintymisensä sekä virkaanastujaisjuhlissani että mahdollisuudesta olla mukana siinä, josta valitettavasti tuli hänen viimeinen esiintymisensä viime marraskuussa hyväntekeväisyystilaisuudessa taistelussa hiviä ja aidsia vastaan, Clinton sanoi.
Aretha Franklin was an artistic genius and trailblazer whose gift to the world transcends time.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 16. elokuuta 2018
Kollegat surevat
Franklinin poismeno sai luonnollisesti valtavasti surunvalitteluja muilta muusikoilta sekä kulttuurielämän kiintotähdiltä.
I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) 16. elokuuta 2018
What a life. What a legacy!— Carole King (@Carole_King) 16. elokuuta 2018
The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 16. elokuuta 2018
“Looking out on the morning rain— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 16. elokuuta 2018
R-E-S-P-E-C-T— Stephen King (@StephenKing) 16. elokuuta 2018
The world lost an incredibly talented woman today. Rest In Peace, @ArethaFranklin... your legacy and music will forever inspire us and future generations 💛 pic.twitter.com/me6FiFo1lM— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) 16. elokuuta 2018
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16. elokuuta 2018
Elton John muisteli Aretha Franklinin viimeistä julkista esiintymistä viime marraskuussa.
I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for @ejaf at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof.— Elton John (@eltonofficial) 16. elokuuta 2018
Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Jazz, R&B, Pop,or Civil Rights, Aretha Franklin was the greatest gift and the voice of a generation. She could turn any song into a hymn. She will be greatly missed here on earth, but that band in heaven just got our Angel— Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) 16. elokuuta 2018
She made millions feel like natural women, and she earned our everlasting Respect with each performance. May Aretha Franklin’s voice ring now throughout the heavens. She truly was the Queen of Soul. Rest In Peace, o great one.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 16. elokuuta 2018
I have loved Aretha Franklin’s music my entire life, and her music has played in our audience for 15 years. My heart goes out to her family. #RESPECT #QueenofSoul— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 16. elokuuta 2018
She made me dance & sing. She gave me soul I didn't know I had. She will never not be in my life. Thank you. Rest in Peace brilliant Aretha— Sally Field (@sally_field) 16. elokuuta 2018
Nasa puolestaan nimesi asteroidin Arethaksi.
We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDq pic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT— NASA (@NASA) 16. elokuuta 2018
Myös kansalaisoikeustaistelijat muistivat Franklinia, jonka kenties suurin hitti Respect nousi ikoniksi taistelussa mustien ja naisten oikeuksien puolesta.
Just as they welcomed #ArethaFranklin to their hearts during their lifetime, both my father and mother have welcomed the #QueenOfSoul to their heavenly home. #RIPQueen pic.twitter.com/sYNZGYvcpR— Be A King (@BerniceKing) 16. elokuuta 2018
Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) 16. elokuuta 2018
The ever-reigning Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is an iconic symbol of black pride whose music touched so many hearts and souls. As the 2008 recipient of the NAACP Vanguard Award, we know Aretha's legacy will live on and we send our love our prayers. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s2CHcqbO3G— NAACP (@NAACP) 16. elokuuta 2018
YK:n naistenjärjestö esitti surunvalittelunsa.
"I've been around long enough for people to know who I am and what my contributions are. They know me as more than just an artist. I think they know me as a woman as well."— UN Women (@UN_Women) 16. elokuuta 2018
RIP Aretha Franklin, #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/nA0B6KnOFK
Soul-tähdelle löytyi arvostusta myös yritysmaailman puolelta.
We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 16. elokuuta 2018