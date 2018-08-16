Nasa nimesi asteroidin Arethaksi, Elton John kirjoitti viimeisestä esiintymisestä: Näin tähdet ja poliitikot muistelivat Aretha Franklinia

Soulin kuningattaren kuolema sai aikaan surunvalitteluiden ryöpyn sosiaalisesa mediassa.

16.8.2018 klo 19:32päivitetty 16.8.2018 klo 20:05
Saul Loeb / AFP

Torstaina kuollut Aretha Franklin oli mustan musiikin suurimpia tähtiä. Soulin kuningatarta on muisteltu sosiaalisessa mediassa.

Barack ja Michelle Obama julkaisivat lausunnon, jossa muistelivat Franklinia.

– Hänen äänessään voimme tuntea historiamme, kaiken sen ja kaikissa sävyissään – voimamme ja kipumme, pimeytemme ja valomme, pyrkimyksemme vapautukseen ja lujasti taistellun kunnioituksemme. Hän auttoi meitä tuntemaan olevamme enemmän yhteydessä toisiimme, toiveikkaampia, enemmän inhimillisiä. Ja joskus hän auttoi meitä vain unohtamaan kaiken muun ja tanssimaan, Obamat sanoivat lausunnossaan.

Myös Bill Clinton julkaisi surunvalittelulausunnon.

– Yli 50 vuoden ajan hän sekoitti sielujamme. Hän oli elegantti, uljas sekä täysin lahjomaton taiteessaan. -- Olen aina kiitollinen hänen ystävällisyydestän ja tuestaan, mukaan luettuna hänen esiintymisensä sekä virkaanastujaisjuhlissani että mahdollisuudesta olla mukana siinä, josta valitettavasti tuli hänen viimeinen esiintymisensä viime marraskuussa hyväntekeväisyystilaisuudessa taistelussa hiviä ja aidsia vastaan, Clinton sanoi.

Kollegat surevat

Franklinin poismeno sai luonnollisesti valtavasti surunvalitteluja muilta muusikoilta sekä kulttuurielämän kiintotähdiltä.

Elton John muisteli Aretha Franklinin viimeistä julkista esiintymistä viime marraskuussa.

Nasa puolestaan nimesi asteroidin Arethaksi.

Myös kansalaisoikeustaistelijat muistivat Franklinia, jonka kenties suurin hitti Respect nousi ikoniksi taistelussa mustien ja naisten oikeuksien puolesta.

YK:n naistenjärjestö esitti surunvalittelunsa.

Soul-tähdelle löytyi arvostusta myös yritysmaailman puolelta.

