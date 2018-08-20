Trump syyttää taas New York Timesia valeuutisesta

Presidentti Trump jatkaa hyökkäyksiään amerikkalaista lehdistöä vastaan ja jo toisen kerran kritiikin kohteena oli New York Times.

Donald Trump
20.8.2018 klo 02:25
Donald Trump huutaa toimittajille
Yhdysvaltain presidentti Donald Trump hyökkäsi jo toisen kerran kahta New York Timesin toimittajaa vastaan.Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA

New York Times julkaisi lauantaina artikkelin Valkoisen talon asianajaja Don McGahnin ja erikoissyyttäjä Robert Muellerin yhteistyöstä Venäjä-tutkinnan kanssa.

Lehden tietojen mukaan McGahn on antanut kolme haastattelua, jotka liittyvät tutkintaan. Asianajajan haastattelumateriaalia on tallennettu yli 30 tuntia. McGahnin on kerrottu avustaneen tutkintaa jo yhdeksän kuukautta.

Presidentti Donald Trump totesi Twitterissä sunnuntaina, että New York Timesin juttu on valeuutinen.

– Jutusta sai sellaisen kuva, että Valkoisen talon asianajaja olisi kääntynyt presidenttiä vastaan. Totuus on kuitenkin toisenlainen ja nämä valtoimittajat tiesivät sen, Trump totesi.

New York Times kertoi omassa Twitter-viestissään tukevansa jutun kirjoittanutta toimittajaa.

