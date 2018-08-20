Trump syyttää taas New York Timesia valeuutisesta

New York Times julkaisi lauantaina artikkelin Valkoisen talon asianajaja Don McGahnin ja erikoissyyttäjä Robert Muellerin yhteistyöstä Venäjä-tutkinnan kanssa.
Lehden tietojen mukaan McGahn on antanut kolme haastattelua, jotka liittyvät tutkintaan. Asianajajan haastattelumateriaalia on tallennettu yli 30 tuntia. McGahnin on kerrottu avustaneen tutkintaa jo yhdeksän kuukautta.
Presidentti Donald Trump totesi Twitterissä sunnuntaina, että New York Timesin juttu on valeuutinen.
– Jutusta sai sellaisen kuva, että Valkoisen talon asianajaja olisi kääntynyt presidenttiä vastaan. Totuus on kuitenkin toisenlainen ja nämä valtoimittajat tiesivät sen, Trump totesi.
The Failing New York Times wrote a story that made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite - & the two Fake reporters knew this. This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People. So bad for America!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19. elokuuta 2018
New York Times kertoi omassa Twitter-viestissään tukevansa jutun kirjoittanutta toimittajaa.
President Trump attacked The New York Times in a series of tweets in which he denounced a report describing the cooperation between the White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, and the special counsel’s investigators. The Times stands by the report. https://t.co/ja8NIPBjzJ— The New York Times (@nytimes) 19. elokuuta 2018