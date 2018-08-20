Gatwickin lentokentällä kaaos: Lentotietoja tiirataan tussitauluilta

Lontoossa Gatwickin lentokentällä tuhannet matkustajat ovat olleet vaikeuksissa, kun lentotiedoista kertovat kuvaruudut ovat olleet poissa käytöstä. Lentotietoja on tiedotettu ihmisille valkoisille tussitauluille kirjoittamalla.
Asiasta uutisoi muiden muassa BBC (siirryt toiseen palveluun).
Palvelua tuottava Vodafone sanoo työskentelevänsä asian kanssa ja pyrkivänsä saamaan teknisen ongelman ratkaistua niin pian kuin mahdollista. Ongelma ilmeni maanantaina aamupäivällä.
Lentokentän tiedottajan mukaan "kourallinen ihmisiä" on myöhästynyt lennoiltaan kaaoksen vuoksi.
Nutty scenes at Gatwick: all the departure boards are broken, so one poor man is having gate numbers dictated by phone to write on a whiteboard pic.twitter.com/lvIBhV5Ksv— Felix Renicks (@ffffelix) 20. elokuuta 2018
This tiny whiteboard is the only departures information in Gatwick Airport right now; every screen is offline. Utter chaos. This is a signature flourish at the end of a short trip that’s been full of reminders of how badly the UK’s infrastructure is crumbling. pic.twitter.com/6r7CDVheLf— Rob Fahey (@robfahey) 20. elokuuta 2018
@Gatwick_Airport: the systems are down - get the whiteboard out!— Tamara Salem (@TamaraSalem) 20. elokuuta 2018
Generation Z: what are whiteboards?#gatwick #oldschool #backinschool #onlyoneintheback pic.twitter.com/WOhYr0q9Jd