Gatwickin lentokentällä kaaos: Lentotietoja tiirataan tussitauluilta

Digitaaliset lentotietoja kertovat näyttöruudut ovat olleet teknisen vian vuoksi poissa käytöstä jo tuntikausia.

London Gatwick -lentokenttä
20.8.2018 klo 18:53
Matkustajia Gatwickin lentoasemalla 20. elokuuta, jossa lentotiedot ilmoitettiin tussitauluilla.
Matkustajia Gatwickin lentoasemalla 20. elokuuta, jossa lentotiedot ilmoitettiin tussitauluilla.

Lontoossa Gatwickin lentokentällä tuhannet matkustajat ovat olleet vaikeuksissa, kun lentotiedoista kertovat kuvaruudut ovat olleet poissa käytöstä. Lentotietoja on tiedotettu ihmisille valkoisille tussitauluille kirjoittamalla.

Asiasta uutisoi muiden muassa BBC (siirryt toiseen palveluun).

Palvelua tuottava Vodafone sanoo työskentelevänsä asian kanssa ja pyrkivänsä saamaan teknisen ongelman ratkaistua niin pian kuin mahdollista. Ongelma ilmeni maanantaina aamupäivällä.

Lentokentän tiedottajan mukaan "kourallinen ihmisiä" on myöhästynyt lennoiltaan kaaoksen vuoksi.

London Gatwick -lentokenttäUlkomaatlentokentätLontoolentoliikenneLentokoneen viatLentoliikennehäiriötSuur-LontooTekniset ongelmatEnglanti

