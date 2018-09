Victoria Beckhamin hurmannut koira lensi Lontoosta Suomeen – lemmikkien välinen ystävyys Instagramissa yhdistää ihmisiä ympäri maailman

View this post on Instagram

Just practising getting wrapped up for our “Sleeping Ruff” in two weeks time. Don’t worry George I will hold your paw. I know you’re worried about being back on the street again but this time it will be different. We are going to help those who are still on the street - both hoomans and dogs. We’re “sleeping ruff” to raise awareness of the homeless and the work done by @glassdoorlondon. And in our small way of giving back we are also raising funds for the dogs on the street @dotslondon To help our cause - click on the link in our bio. #sleepout #dogsofinstagram #dogsgivingback #charitychallenge #streetdog #homelessshelter