Internet täyttyi Marvel-legenda Stan Leelle omistetuista julkaisuista – jaa oma muistosi tämän jutun kommenteissa

Kokosimme koskettavimmat sosiaalisen median julkaisut Marvel-legenda Stan Leen muistoksi.

Stan Lee
13.11.2018 klo 14:11
Stan Lee
Stan LeeAOP

Fanit ympäri maailmaa muistelevat Marvel-sarjakuvien luojaa tunnisteella #StanLeeForever. Internet on täynnä koskettavia kuvia ja kirjoituksia legendaarisesta supersankareiden luojasta.

Stan Lee, oikealta nimeltään Stanley Martin Lieber, loi Marvel Comics -sarjakuvayhtiölle useita supersankareita, joista merkittävimpiä ovat muun muassa Ihmeneloset, Hulk, Thor, Rautamies ja Hämähäkkimies.

Lee teki pitkän uransa aikana lukuisia cameo-rooleja Marvel-elokuvissa. Animaatiot ja ääninäyttelijän työt mukaan luettuna Lee on esiintynyt yhteensä 121 elokuvassa.

Tähän artikkeliin on koottu fanien muistoja maailmalta. Kerro oma Marvel-muistosi kommenttiosiossa, jutun lopussa. Milloin kuulit ensimmäistä kertaa Hämähäkkimiehestä? Kuinka monta Hulk-elokuvaa olet nähnyt? Mikä on tärkein Stan Leen luoma hahmo? Kommentoi mitä tahansa Leehen tai supersankareihin liittyvää.

Monen fanin mielestä vaikuttavin supersankareista oli Stan Lee itse.

He was more than Marvel #nerd #geek #stanlee #rip

Kapteeni Amerikaksi pukeutunut fani laski kukkia Stan Leen tähdelle Hollywoodin Walk of Famella 12. marraskuuta.
Kapteeni Amerikaksi pukeutunut fani laski kukkia Stan Leen tähdelle Hollywoodin Walk of Famella 12. marraskuuta.Eugene Garcia / EPA
