Internet täyttyi Marvel-legenda Stan Leelle omistetuista julkaisuista – jaa oma muistosi tämän jutun kommenteissa

Fanit ympäri maailmaa muistelevat Marvel-sarjakuvien luojaa tunnisteella #StanLeeForever. Internet on täynnä koskettavia kuvia ja kirjoituksia legendaarisesta supersankareiden luojasta.
#StanLeeForever See u ... pic.twitter.com/VIBEgUY9tR— Efron Galiano (@Efron_Rynoldy) 13. marraskuuta 2018
Stan Lee, oikealta nimeltään Stanley Martin Lieber, loi Marvel Comics -sarjakuvayhtiölle useita supersankareita, joista merkittävimpiä ovat muun muassa Ihmeneloset, Hulk, Thor, Rautamies ja Hämähäkkimies.
Lee teki pitkän uransa aikana lukuisia cameo-rooleja Marvel-elokuvissa. Animaatiot ja ääninäyttelijän työt mukaan luettuna Lee on esiintynyt yhteensä 121 elokuvassa.
Tähän artikkeliin on koottu fanien muistoja maailmalta. Kerro oma Marvel-muistosi kommenttiosiossa, jutun lopussa. Milloin kuulit ensimmäistä kertaa Hämähäkkimiehestä? Kuinka monta Hulk-elokuvaa olet nähnyt? Mikä on tärkein Stan Leen luoma hahmo? Kommentoi mitä tahansa Leehen tai supersankareihin liittyvää.
Monen fanin mielestä vaikuttavin supersankareista oli Stan Lee itse.
He didn't have cloaks, didn't have powers; but he inspired us to be better, taught us that imagination hasn't limits, that no matter who you are you can achieve your goals.He helped us to live and will always be the best superhero of all. #StanLeeForever pic.twitter.com/nH8OPOReEs— Ferisaax Sanchez (@deadpool_silson) 13. marraskuuta 2018
Comics Era Ends 😓 RIP Stan Lee 💐🙏 #RIPStantheMan #Excelsior #StanLee #StanLeeForever pic.twitter.com/wFAxMRMdBM— rahul surve (@rahulsurve_16) 13. marraskuuta 2018
When literature and religion collide. #StanLee #StanLeeForever pic.twitter.com/fAHLInQX8Q— Purvesh Trivedi (@purveshtrivedi) 13. marraskuuta 2018
Thank you @TheRealStanLee #StanLeeForever #everybodyhurts pic.twitter.com/s26tzMKraO— Vadelate (@vadelate) 13. marraskuuta 2018
Last night I learnt about the passing of the Godfather of comic book artistry and superheroes as we know them, the great #StanLee so I’ve done this three-hour pastel tribute to the legend. Enjoy 👍🏽#RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/b3Wh8uAGYM— Clavers Odhiambo (@ClaversOdhiambo) 13. marraskuuta 2018
Well, marvel should make a movie about Stan Lee, portrayed by Tom Holland, with every hero as cameo.#StanLee #StanLeeRIP pic.twitter.com/QRIKLglYKh— Balya (@Brainmumtaz) 13. marraskuuta 2018