Britannia kieltää seksistiset mainokset – Ei enää naisia törttöilemässä autolla tai miehiä sekoilemassa vauvan vaippojen kanssa

To be clear: @marksandspencer believe that the 'MUST HAVES' are:



For MEN: 'outfits to impress'



For WOMEN: 'fancy little knickers'



Imagine for a moment if those window displays were reversed.

Go on M&S .... we are watching.



PS Who signed this off? #sexist #marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/XOqLUSElgd