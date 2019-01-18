Katso kuvat maailman suurimmasta valkohaista, joka yllätti havaijilaissukeltajan

View this post on Instagram

If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! 💙 •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue