Katso kuvat maailman suurimmasta valkohaista, joka yllätti havaijilaissukeltajan

Havaijilla asuva valokuvaaja Kimberly Jeffries koki elämänsä yllätyksen sukeltaessaan O'ahu-saaren lähivesillä.
Jeffries oli sukeltanut kuvaamaan meressä kelluvaa kuollutta kaskelottia, kun hänet yllätti kuusi metriä pitkä ja kaksi ja puoli tonnia painava valkohai.
Odottamaton vieras on nimeltään Deep Blue ja se on suurin tunnettu elossa oleva valkohai.
– Uskoin sydämeni räjähtävän, Jeffries kertoo BBC:n haastattelussa (siirryt toiseen palveluun).
If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different. If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented ,who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico. If you asked me right now, it would be freediving with, interacting with and photographing not one but multiple, different great whites AND Deep Blue. Tonight when I got home and after I got off the phone with the news something someone said bothered me. I went over photos from three days of diving with sharks and realized that the sharks are different. We’ve now confirmed with scientists that they are indeed unique individuals and we’re working to get IDs out for everyone. Stay tuned! 💙 •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ #greatwhiteoahu #explore #teamcanon #underwaterphotography #ocean #diving #protecttheselands #worthmorealive #onebreath #ハワイ #conservation #mahalohawaii #greatwhiteshark #freedive #luckywelivehawaii #yayadventure #instagood #travelgram #island #nature #fish #uwphoto #oahu #dreaming #makegratitudeyourattitude #Deepblue
50-vuotias Deep Blue ei ollut Jeffriesin mukaan kuitenkaan vaarallinen, sillä kaskelotin ruumis tarjosi sille enemmän kuin tarpeeksi syötävää.
Valkohait eivät saalista ihmisiä, vaikka niiden tiedetäänkin tappaneen ainakin 74 ihmistä. Valkohait purevat asioita tunnistaakseen, mitä ne ovat.
