Japanilaisnainen on maailman vanhin ihminen – 116-vuotias nauttii matematiikasta ja lautapeleistä

At 116 she still enjoys reading, mathematics and board games. Congratulations to our new oldest person living record holder, Kane Tanaka from Japan. Kane was given a box of chocolates as a gift today at the certificate presentation ceremony - she immediately opened it and ate them! Later when she was asked how many chocolates she wants to eat today, she said "100" 😄🍫 Kane was born on 2 January 1903, the same year the Wright brothers became the first to achieve powered flight! Click the link in our bio for the full story. ___________________________________________________________ #oldest #age #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #japan