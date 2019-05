Hindujumalia lattiamatoissa ja wc:n istuinsuojissa – Amazonin tuotevalikoima herättää kiukkua Intiassa

How dare @AmazonHelp could do this??



Amazon India insulting Hindu Goddess & God by selling floor mats & toilet mats. No matter you're Hindu or not but this is very Disrespectful,

Ridiculous & Unacceptable.😠😠#BoycottAmazon @SwetaSinghAT @ShefVaidya @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/SVZDBNOIv2