Poliisi pidätti kuskin, joka oli osallisena 7 moottoripyöräilijän kuolemaan johtaneessa kolarissa USA:ssa

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, the driver of pickup truck involved in the Randolph crash that killed 7 & injured 3, tells me over the phone: “It was a big tragedy, I’m trying to process this with my family. I’m feeling shocked, it happened so fast.” More at 10/11 on @WMUR9 #WMUR pic.twitter.com/RDsD8UiA6R