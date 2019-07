Opiskelijat tutkivat lisää natsien unohtunutta puolustuslinjaa Lapissa – satoja uusia linnoituskohteita löytyi

View this post on Instagram

The 7th Gebirgsjägers (Mountain Division) was stationed in Sturmbock-Stellung during winter 1944-1945. Remnants of the division's extensive supply and logistics areas, like this building, can still be found from the wilderness of Lapland. #ww2 #ww2history #relic #relics #abandoned #forgottenhistory #military #history #gebirgsjäger #axis #nature #1944