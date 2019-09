Eurooppa-kirje: Toimittaja livahti Finlandia-taloon – Pääministeri antoi idolinsa jälkeläiselle potkut puolueesta

Early pic of a baby @NSoames scanned today: March 1948, the christening of #NicholasSoames at Westerham parish church attended by his parents Christopher & Mary, grandparents Clementine #Churchill &. #SirWinstonChurchill by Sidney Beadell. #brexitvote #brexit @hzeffman @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Hcvzoj6F3X