Ilmastolakkoilijat valtaavat kaupunkien kadut eri puolilla maailmaa – Tältä näyttää, kun miljoonat nuoret vaativat päättäjiltä toimia

In Malaysia, citizens are not allowed to walk the streets to raise our voices. We are limited by the draconian Peaceful Assembly Act 2012/2019. Even children <15yo are not allowed.



So we sat. #ClimateStrike #SabahClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #AbolishPAA2012 @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/WovvIQuJcP