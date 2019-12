Eläimet kärsivät Australiassa maastopalojen ja kuumuuden takia – katso video pyörän kyytiin juomaan kivunneesta koalasta

View this post on Instagram

My new best friend 🐨 coming for a ride on my bike this morning on another 40 degree Celsius day in Adelaide, South Australia 🇦🇺 where we are in the midst of a heatwave and the countryside is burning out of control with bushfires 🔥 for several days now. Devastating losses of homes and wildlife. Brave firefighters. 🙏 : : : #cyclingtips #cycling #roadcycling #roadbike #roadbikelife #lifeonabike #travelbybike #cyclingphotography #cycleshots #rideyourbike #instacycle #veloclub #cyclinglife #fromwhereride #switchbacks #roadslikethese #cyclingpassion #cyclingworld #whenindoubtpedalitout #womenonbikes #womenriders @cyclingtips @veloclub.cc @iamspecialized @iamspecialized_wmn @womenridebikes #rideadelaide #radelaide #adelaide #adelaidehills #southaustralia #koala #koalabear #koalabears #australia