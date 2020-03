Koronavirus eristää mutta tuo myös esiin hyvää ihmisissä – hajuvesitehdas tekee käsidesiä, julkkis lukee satuja ja pikkupoika jakaa wc-paperia

View this post on Instagram

Also my events have been cancelled, but If you have to stay at home, you can always read. Leipzig Book Fair is streaming book conversations online and we authors have been participating discussions via Skype. I try to do some book studios next week to compensate my cancelled book tour in Norway, so stay tuned! On the video I’m also sharing some reading recommendations: try @lina.bengtsdotter or Niklas Natt och Dag! @johnnykniga @otavankirjat #boktips #bookstagram #lästips #niklasnattochdag #linabengtsdotter #lukuvinkki #coronaviruschallenge #karanteeni #karanteenikirjakerho #korona #koronakirjakerho