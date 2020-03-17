Game of Thrones -tähti sairastui koronaan

Norjalainen näyttelijä Kristofer Hivju kertoo sairastuneensa koronavirukseen. Hivju kirjoitti Instagram-tilillään, että hänet on testattu positiiviseksi ja hän on perheineen kotikaranteenissa Norjassa.
Hivju kertoo kaikkien olevan hyvävointisia. Hän sanoo, että hänellä on vain lieviä flunssaoireita, mutta muistuttaa, että on monia, joille riski on paljon suurempi. Hivju vetoaa ihmisiin, jotta he pesisivät kätensä ja tekisivät kaikkensa, jottei virus leviäisi.
Hivju tunnetaan ennen kaikkea roolistaan Game of Thrones -sarjan Tormund Giantsbanena.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Myös brittiläinen näyttelijä ja muusikko Idris Elba kertoo Twitter-videossa, että hänen on testeissä todettu saaneen koronavirustartunta. Elban mukaan hänellä ei ole mitään oireita, mutta olleensa karanteenissa siitä saakka kun kuuli altistuneensa koronalle.
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) 16. maaliskuuta 2020
Sen sijaan Australiassa koronavirukseen sairastunut yhdysvaltalainen näyttelijä Tom Hanks ja hänen näyttelijävaimonsa Rita Wilson ovat jo päässeet sairaalahoidosta. He kuitenkin jäävät vielä muutamiksi päiviksi Australiaan kotikaranteeniin.
