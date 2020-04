Sanna Marinista juttu myös Amerikan Voguessa – toimittaja piipahti jopa pääministerin kotikonnuilla ja kertoo parisuhteesta

View this post on Instagram

“In every position I’ve ever been in, my gender has always been the starting point. I hope one day it won’t be an issue, that this question won’t be asked. I want to do as good a job as possible. I’m no better and no worse than a middle-aged man.” As the world’s youngest female prime minister, @SannaMarin is, for many, a symbol of progression and hope. In the May 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the 34-year-old diplomat and mother tells @Sirin_Kale about sitting at the helm of a five party, left-wing, female-led coalition government, how she balances work and home life and her ambitious plans for the future of Finland. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for free digital download Friday 3 April, and click the link in bio to read the full interview now. #SannaMarin photographed by @AntonCorbijn4Real and styled by @JuliaBrenard, with hair and make-up by @EmmaBentleyMakeUp.