Australian maastopaloissa loukkaantuneita pussieläimiä on alettu palauttaa luontoon – "On aika antaa niiden olla taas koaloja"

View this post on Instagram

LINR ANWEN RELEASED! After five months of recovery from burns and Chlamydia infection, Anwen has been released back to her home range. The habitat is looking extremely healthy after much rain, and we're sure Anwen will thrive now. Thank you to Anwen's supporters for much needed funding and the love she received from across the world! #portmacquariekoalahospital #koalahospital #koalaconservationaustralia