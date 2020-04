Ainutlaatuinen sukukokous kaksi miljoonaa vuotta sitten: kolme varhaista ihmislajia yhtä aikaa samassa luolastossa

The DNH 134 Homo erectus cranium from Drimolen has received most of the attention in the media surrounding our paper in Science, but we also published a new adult male skull of Paranthropus robustus (Khethi) Found by K. Nkosi & reconstructed by @Palaeozone https://t.co/X58OJUWkAa pic.twitter.com/9cibTNLeB0