"Vihatatuoinnit piiloon ilmaiseksi" – Kentuckylainen tatuointiyritys taistelee rasismia vastaan tarjoamalla ihmisille mahdollisuuden muuttua

This goes for you that have gang tattoos as well. Gallery X Art Collective would like to extend the offer to change your future in becoming a better person. If it is hate related, in any way, we will schedule you a day to come get it cover up for free, at the artists choosing. There will be options for ideas but all designs and ideas will be up to Jeremiah, or Ryun King which ever one is doing your tattoo. Please share and spread the word, and be patient while we find time to respond, we are still dealing with rescheduling all of our clients who missed appointments during the quarantine shut down. We have plenty of predawn designs and flash books, so if you feel it’s time to change your hate, or have been reformed but been too broke to cover your mistake of a tattoo, come see me you’ll get a class tattoo for free that can start your path to being the person you were meant to be 🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️