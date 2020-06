Trumpin vaalitilaisuuden paikat tyhjenevät ja rasistien huutelu vaimenee, kun TikTokin käyttäjät ja K-popin fanit käyvät taistoon

View this post on Instagram

Her name is #MaryJoLaupp And I might have to join #tictoc just to follow this #patriot 🇺🇸 ・・・ Mary Jo Laupp, a 51-year-old grandmother living in #FortDodge, #Iowa, appears to have helped led the charge on #TikTok late last week when she posted a video encouraging people to go to #Trump's website, register to attend the event -- and then not show up. "All of those of us that want to see this 19,000 seat auditorium barely filled or completely empty go reserve tickets now and leave him standing alone there on the stage," Laupp told her then-1,000 or so followers on TikTok, normally thought of a platform for dancing teenagers and not, necessarily, political action. #Laupp, who said she worked on #PeteButtigieg campaign in Iowa last fall, told #CNN she made the initial appeal upset that the rally was originally set to take place on Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. . #KPOP #KPOPstans #MaryJoLaupp #TrumpMeltdown #Newark #MagaSucks