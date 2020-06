Venäjän virtuaali-pride tekee vähemmistöt näkyviksi – aktivisti: “Tabu murtuu”

View this post on Instagram

Being gay in Russia means mostly hide your feminine side, behave on public and being ready to fight! But it's Pride Month and we say out loud "We are here! We are queer!" & we celebrate our right to be who we are and love who we want! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #russianqueerpride #pridemonth #pride2020 #loveislove #LOVEWINS #LGBTQ #queermoscow #thebeardedhomo #thebeardedway #thebeardedqueers #beardedchallenge