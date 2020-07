"Täällä on nyt tyyliin koko Suomi", sanoo Pohjois-Norjassa matkaileva tubettaja – kun kauas ei pääse, somefiidit täyttyvät lähialueiden kuvista

View this post on Instagram

Scale for days with Henrik in Værøy! Summer above the Arctic Circle is worth experiencing, just remember to bring your winter clothes with you. When I was a young boy, I spent the summer holidays at our summer cabin with my family. Luckily in the next cabin there was a boy of my age, with whom we went fishing and swimming and played around. Then for some reasons we didn’t see each others for about ten years, until by coincidence we ended up in the same University. Now we hang around again, roadtrip to Norway and go fishing together. Still never get any fish, but it doesn’t matter. Meet @henriksainio #hellofrom #norway #stayandwander