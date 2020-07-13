Näyttelijä Kelly Preston on kuollut

Näyttelijänä ja mallina työskennellyt Kelly Preston on kuollut. Preston sairasti rintasyöpää. Hän oli 57-vuotias.
Asian on vahvistanut hänen aviomiehensä, näyttelijä John Travolta. Pari oli naimisissa 29 vuotta.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Preston näytteli muun muassa elokuvissa Mischief – Eka kerta (1985), Twins – Identtiset kaksoset (1988) ja Jerry Maguire – elämä on peliä (1996).
Viimeisen roolinsa hän teki elokuvassa Gotti – Viimeinen kummisetä (2018). Siinä Preston näytteli mihensä Travoltan näyttelemän mafiapomon vaimoa.
Prestonilla ja Travoltalla oli kolme lasta, joista vanhin kuoli sairauskohtaukseen perheen lomamatkalla vuonna 2009. Travolta kertoi myöhemmin medialle (siirryt toiseen palveluun), että skientologia oli auttanut vanhempia tragedian käsittelyssä.
Prestonin kuolemasta ovat uutisoineet muun muassa Variety (siirryt toiseen palveluun) ja People (siirryt toiseen palveluun).