Ruoskintatuomio perhevalokuvien jakamisesta, vankeutta koronavirushassuttelusta – Moni some-vaikuttaja on joutunut maailmalla vaikeuksiin

Today, Egypt's Economic Crt sentenced TikTok users Haneen Hossam and Mawada al-Adham & 3 others to 2 yrs in prison & an LE 300k fine for encroaching on family values.



Since April, ~10 female TikTok users have been detained or prosecuted by authorities https://t.co/COXqD72FJj pic.twitter.com/Eplj2eS03U