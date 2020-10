Valko-Venäjällä taas protestipäivä – Yli sata tuhatta vaati Minskissä poliittisten vankien vapauttamista

Detention of a supposedly 12-13 yo girl from Grodno. The girl and her father were detained by 6 masked bandits.

I don't even know why we emphasize the age, no unarmed and peaceful human being should be treated like this.



via @tutby #StandWithBelarus #Belarus #PoliceBrutality https://t.co/ouE2PQFIi2 pic.twitter.com/vGoixOycta