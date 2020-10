Kaurapuuron värinen arki voi ahdistaa, jos roikkuu liikaa Instagramissa, sanoo nuorisolääkäri – “Moni haluaisi olla superihminen”

View this post on Instagram

1 min transformation! same body. new pose... & high waisted leggings! 😉 These are both my body. Real & unedited and guess what? Both beautiful. I wanted to show the difference here because I want it to serve as a reminder that NO ONE looks like the posed version of themselves all the time! So please don’t look at pictures of perfectly posed women and have it dishearten you. You are beautiful just as you are. Remember that 🤍 #instavsreality #selflove #instagramvsreality #tiu4you #tiuteam #fitnessmotivation #selfconfidence #womenirl #strongwomen #selflovejourney