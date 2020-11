Leonardo da Vincin piirroksiin tarttuneet pöpöt ovat vuosisatojen sormenjälki – ikivanhan kärpäsenkakan bakteerit ja ihmiskäsien DNA yksilöivät teokset

Just Published:



The Microbiome of Leonardo da Vinci’s Drawings: A Bio-Archive of Their History 🎨🔬



by G. Piñar et al. @BOKUvienna, @CNRsocial_, @FHCampusWien



as part of a cultural heritage #ResearchTopic



📚 https://t.co/BOGu4W9K4i

🔖https://t.co/vhJEF8SSgP#MicrobeMonday pic.twitter.com/DHhsqOZb6e