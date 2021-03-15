Tässä ovat poikkeuksellisen elokuvavuoden Oscar-ehdokkaat

Oscar-ehdokkaat julkistettiin maanantaina iltapäivällä Suomen aikaa. Ehdokkaat on listattu tämän artikkelin lopussa.
Suoran verkkolähetyksen (siirryt toiseen palveluun) juonsivat intialainen näyttelijä Priyanka Chopra Jonas ja muusikko-näyttelijä Nick Jonas. Ehdokkuudet ja -palkinnot jakaa Yhdysvaltain elokuva-akatemia.
Oscar-asetelmia ennakoi menestys Golden Globe -gaalassa. Kultaiset maapallot jaettiin pari viikkoa sitten. Hollywood Foreign Press Association valitsi parhaaksi elokuvaksi Nomadlandin, ja parhaaksi ohjaajaksi Nomadlandin ohjaajan Chloé Zhaon.
Parhaana miesnäyttelijänä draamaelokuvassa palkittiin viime kesänä 43-vuotiaana syöpään kuollut Chadwick Boseman ja naisnäyttelijänä Andra Day. Boseman nähdään musiikkidraamassa Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Day musiikkidraamassa The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Elokuvaohjaaja Zaida Bergrothin ohjaama elokuva Tove ei päässyt Oscar-ehdokkaaksi. Elokuva asetettiin Suomen ehdokkaana kilpailemaan parhaan kansainvälisen elokuvan palkinnosta.
Oscar-gaala näytetään Yle Teemalla ja Areenassa suorana lähetyksenä 26. huhtikuuta aamuyöllä ja myöhemmin tekstitettynä.
Oscar-ehdokkaat 2021:
Paras elokuva:
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Lupaava nuori nainen
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paras naispääosa:
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United STates vs. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Lupaava nuori nainen)
Paras miespääosa:
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Paras ohjaus:
- Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)
- Mank (David Fincher)
- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
- Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
- Lupaava nuori nainen (Emerald Fennell)
Paras naissivuosa:
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Paras miessivuosa:
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom JR. (One Night in Miami...)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Puvustus:
- Emma (Alexandra Byrne)
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Ann Roth)
- Mank (Trish Summerville)
- Mulan (Bina Daigeler)
- Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Alkuperäinen musiikki:
- Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)
- Mank (Trent Reznor ja Atticus Ross)
- Minari (Emile Mosseri)
- News of the World (James Newton Howard)
- Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ja Jon Batiste)
Lyhyt animaatioelokuva:
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Lyhytdokumentti:
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Lyhytelokuva:
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Äänitehosteet:
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Paras dokumenttielokuva:
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Paras kansainvälinen elokuva:
- Another Round (Tanska)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia ja Hertsegovina)
Käsikirjoitus:
- Judas ANd the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Lupaava nuori nainen
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sovitettu käsikirjoitus:
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami...
- The White Tiger
Paras animaatioelokuva:
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Leikkaus:
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Lupaava nuori nainen
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Tuotantosuunnittelu:
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Elokuvaus:
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Visuaaliset efektit:
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Maskeeraus:
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Alkuperäinen musiikkikappale:
- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Husavik (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
- Io Sì (Elämä edessäpäin)
- Speak Now (One Night in Miami)